In 2024 Gemopai Miso or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at 44,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.