In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Miso vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Miso
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 44,000
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|60-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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