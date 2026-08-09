In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Miso vs HF Deluxe Comparison