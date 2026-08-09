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Gemopai Miso vs Hero HF Deluxe

In 2026 Gemopai Miso or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Miso vs HF Deluxe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Miso Hf deluxe
BrandGemopaiHero
Price₹ 44,000₹ 55,992
Range60-75 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Gemopai Miso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Length
1500 mm1965 mm
Kerb Weight
45 kg112 kg
Height
1060 mm1045 mm
Width
620 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
60-75 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 17.5 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00065,888
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00055,992
RTO
03,660
Insurance
06,236
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,416
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

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