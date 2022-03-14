In 2024 Gemopai Miso or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Gemopai Miso or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at 44,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at 54,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less