In 2026 Gemopai Miso or GT Force Vegas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Miso up to 60-75 km/charge and the Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Miso vs Vegas Comparison