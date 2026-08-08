In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Gracy
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|8-10 Hours