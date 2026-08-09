In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|200 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|6-8 hrs.