In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Eeva Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Eeva
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|200 km/charge
|80-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|-