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Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Zelio Eeva

In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Eeva Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Astrid lite Eeva
BrandGemopaiZelio
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 50,000
Range200 km/charge80-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.92 kWh
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Eeva
Zelio Eeva
Gel 60V 32Ah
₹50,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Gemopai Astrid Lite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1870 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
110 kg80 kg
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
660 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
200 km80 km
Max Speed
65 kmph-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
4000 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Both Side Hydraulic SuspensionHydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
25 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Economy | City | SportsParking Switch, Auto Repair Switch
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,64553,277
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,19550,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4503,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4851,145

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