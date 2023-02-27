Saved Articles

Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Yulu Wynn

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start-
Motor Power
1100-2500 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
80-90 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99955,555
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99955,555
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,194

    Latest News

    In pic (L-R): R K Misra, Co-Founder Yulu (seated on Miracle), Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO Yulu, S Ravi Kumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Anuj Tiwari, CFO, Yulu and Naveen Dachuri, Co-Founder & CTO, Yulu (seated).
    Bajaj Auto, Yulu introduce two new electric two-wheelers. Check details
    27 Feb 2023
    The first Yuma Battery swapping station in Delhi is located at Siri Fort Auditorium
    Yuma Energy partners with MCD & BSES to set up battery swapping stations in Delhi
    24 Aug 2023
    The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
    Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555
    28 Apr 2023
    Yulu DeX EV being used for Zomato delivery partner
    Thousands of Yulu EVs to be deployed by Zomato for greener last-mile deliveries
    3 Apr 2023
    Suzuki's new Jimny Lite will be built in Japan and exported to Australia.
    2022 Suzuki Jimny Lite announced with fewer features and lower price tag
    22 Jun 2021
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
