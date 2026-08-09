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Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Astrid Lite vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Astrid lite Fz-fi v3
BrandGemopaiYamaha
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1870 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Height
1100 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg135 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
660 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
200 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph115 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4000 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Both Side Hydraulic Suspension7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
25 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Economy | City | SportsECO Indicator
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,6451,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,1951,08,466
RTO
010,177
Insurance
4,4508,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4852,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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