Gemopai Astrid Lite vs White Carbon Motors O3

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
O3
White Carbon Motors O3
STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
80-90 km/charge70 km/charge
Max Speed
65 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99960,847
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99955,900
RTO
03,354
Insurance
01,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,307

