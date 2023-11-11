In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at 93,470 (last recorded price).
On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour.
Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge.
The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
