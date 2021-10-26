In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at 58,460 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours.
Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge.
The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
