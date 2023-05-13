Saved Articles

Gemopai Astrid Lite vs TVS Radeon

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorChain Drive
Range
80-90 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99971,882
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99961,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
05,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,545

    Latest News

    Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
    Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?
    13 May 2023
    Honda Shine 100 comes as the latest entrant in the highly competitive and most-selling 100 cc commuter segment of the Indian motorcycle market, and it competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Dawn, the Bajaj Platina 100, and the TVS Radeon.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and specs comparison
    21 Mar 2023
    2022 TVS Radeon
    TVS Radeon 2022: Price, Mileage, Features, Colors & More
    30 Jun 2022
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
