In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs TEM G33 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Tem g33
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|200 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|4-7 Hrs.