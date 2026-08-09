In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Lithino 2.0
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 71,990
|Range
|200 km/charge
|70-85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|4-7 Hrs.