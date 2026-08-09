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Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Astrid lite Rafiki
BrandGemopaiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 69,999
Range200 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-48 V
Charging Time2 Hours3 Hrs.

Filters
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1870 mm1700 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Height
1100 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg62 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
660 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
200 km75 km
Max Speed
65 kmph25 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
4000 W250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Both Side Hydraulic Suspension-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
25 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Economy | City | Sports-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,64573,600
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,19569,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4503,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4851,581

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