Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Techo Electra Saathi

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Techo Electra Saathi
STD
₹57,697*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
80-90 km/charge55 - 60 km/charge
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99957,697
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99957,697
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,240

