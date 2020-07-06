Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAstrid Lite vs Emerge

Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Techo Electra Emerge

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Emerge
Techo Electra Emerge
STD
₹68,106*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
80-90 km/charge100 km/Charge
Max Speed
65 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99968,106
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99968,106
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,463

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Owners of 1,14,221 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida received challans, while another 2,384 vehicles were impounded for the Covid-19 violations in Noida. (File photo for representational purpose)
    Noida: 2,384 vehicles impounded for flouting Covid-19 rules since lockdown began
    6 Jul 2020
    Suzuki's new Jimny Lite will be built in Japan and exported to Australia.
    2022 Suzuki Jimny Lite announced with fewer features and lower price tag
    22 Jun 2021
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    There are times police response vehicles lose precious time in traffic snarls because of their size. (Representational image) Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg
    Soon small cars in UP 112 fleet to reduce emergency response time
    20 Feb 2021
    View all
      News