In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Buzz
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|200 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|5-6 Hrs.