In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Seeka Vatsal250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Vatsal250 Price starts at Rs. 72,910 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Vatsal250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Vatsal250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Vatsal250
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 72,910
|Range
|200 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.25 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|3-7 Hrs.