In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs ETrance+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Etrance+
|Brand
|Gemopai
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 93,999
|Range
|200 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|3-4 Hours