Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Ola Electric S1

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W8500 w
Drive Type
Hub motorBelt Drive
Range
80-90 km/charge121 km/charge
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99990,994
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99985,099
RTO
00
Insurance
05,895
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,955

    Latest News

    Ola Electric co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hinted at the company possibly entering the two-wheeler rental business in tourist cities
    Want an Ola S1 Pro on rent? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal thinks it’s possible
    31 Dec 2023
    Ola Electric achieved the 4 lakh production mark in 2 years since operations began at the end of 2021
    Ola Electric hits new production milestone of 4 lakh units ahead of IPO launch
    2 Jan 2024
    Ola Electric sells S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X Plus electric scooters in India.
    Ola Electric sells over 30,000 electric scooters in December, captures 40% market share
    1 Jan 2024
    The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only two models - S1 Air and S1 Pro - with the S1 discontinued
    Ola Electric rolls out year-end offers on its S1, S1 Air & S1 Pro electric scooters. Check them out
    28 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     