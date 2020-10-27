Saved Articles

Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Okinawa R30

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
R30
Okinawa R30
STD
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
80-90 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
65 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99958,992
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99958,992
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,267

