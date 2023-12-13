Saved Articles

Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Okinawa Lite

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹63,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motorHub motor
Range
80-90 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
65 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99963,990
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99963,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,375

