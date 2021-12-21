Saved Articles

Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Okinawa iPraise+

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W2500 W
Drive Type
Hub motorBelt Drive
Range
80-90 km/charge139 km/charge
Max Speed
65 kmph58 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99999,708
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99999,708
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7192,143

    Latest News

    Okinawa has a strong hold in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.
    Okinawa sells over 1 lakh electric vehicles in 2021
    21 Dec 2021
    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Okinawa claims that it has sold more than two lakh units of the Praise Pro and iPraise PLus electric scooters across India since their launch.
    Okinawa Praise Pro and iPraise Plus get advanced technology and improved ergonomics
    26 Apr 2023
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     