In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Qv60
|Brand
|Gemopai
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|200 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|6-8 Hrs.