In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 80-90 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. ...Read More Read Less