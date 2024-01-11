Saved Articles

Gemopai Astrid Lite vs M2GO X1

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or M2GO X1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
X1
M2GO X1
STD
₹94,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1100-2500 W2020 W
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
80-90 km/charge120 km/charge
Max Speed
65 kmph50 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99994,500
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99994,500
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7192,031

    Latest News

    File photo of the BMW logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
    BMW India accelerates product offensive, plans 19 new launches in 2024
    11 Jan 2024
    BMW X1 M35i xDrive comes as the most powerful iteration of the automaker's entry-level SUV.
    2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive breaks cover with an aggressive look, gets iDrive 9 infotainment and 312 hp power
    28 Jun 2023
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    German auto giant BMW has announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles in India from January.
    After Audi, BMW also announces price hike on its luxury cars in India. Check how much they will cost from January
    11 Dec 2023
