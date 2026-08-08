In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Lectrix SX25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the SX25 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs SX25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Sx25
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|200 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|7-8 Hours