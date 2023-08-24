In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Lectrix LXS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs LXS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Lxs
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|200 km/charge
|89 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|2.5-3 Hrs.