In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Komaki XGT X5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT X5 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the XGT X5 has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs XGT X5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Xgt x5
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 1.01 Lakhs
|Range
|200 km/charge
|90-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|4-5 Hours (100%)