In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the XGT VP has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs XGT VP Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Xgt vp
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|200 km/charge
|65-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|-