In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the XGT CAT 2.0 has a range of up to 95-140 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs XGT CAT 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Xgt cat 2.0
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 74,999
|Range
|200 km/charge
|95-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.17 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|4-5 Hours (100%)