In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Zulu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Zulu
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 79,990
|Range
|200 km/charge
|104 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|4-5 Hrs.