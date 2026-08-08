In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Zing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Zing
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 67,990
|Range
|200 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|4 Hrs.