In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs e-Luna Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|E-luna
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 69,990
|Range
|200 km/charge
|110-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|4 Hours