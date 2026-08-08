In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Jitendra JMT 1000HS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 89,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the JMT 1000HS has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs JMT 1000HS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Jmt 1000hs
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 89,499
|Range
|200 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|3.5-4 Hrs.