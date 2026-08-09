In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs JET 320 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Jet 320
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 73,480
|Range
|200 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|3.5-4 Hrs.