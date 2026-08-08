In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Eco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Eco
|Brand
|Gemopai
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 81,999
|Range
|200 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|4 Hrs.