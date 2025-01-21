In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Astrid Lite vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Livo
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|-