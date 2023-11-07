In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less