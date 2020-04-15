Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Power
|1100-2500 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|80-90 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹79,999
|₹91,752
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹79,999
|₹78,920
|RTO
|₹0
|₹6,814
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,018
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,719
|₹1,972