In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs Muv-E Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Muv-e
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 61,999
|Range
|200 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|14.5 Ah
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|4-5 Hrs.