In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs F6i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|F6i
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|200 km/charge
|55 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|5-6 Hrs.