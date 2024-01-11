In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 80-90 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less