In 2023 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.