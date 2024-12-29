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HomeCompare BikesAstrid Lite vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Astrid Lite vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Astrid lite Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
BrandGemopaiHero
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-199.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Gemopai Astrid Lite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1870 mm2097 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Height
1100 mm1082 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg155 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
660 mm807 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
200 km559 km
Max Speed
65 kmph115 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4000 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
UnderboneDiamond Type
Rear Suspension
Both Side Hydraulic Suspension7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bush
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
25 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Economy | City | SportsAir Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,6451,64,816
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,1951,40,246
RTO
011,520
Insurance
4,45013,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4853,542

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