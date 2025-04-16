In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Astrid Lite vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 84,448
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|69 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|-