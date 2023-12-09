In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at 79,911 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less