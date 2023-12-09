In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at 58,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less